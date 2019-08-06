Mets' J.D. Davis: Goes yard again
Davis went 2-for-2 with a double and a solo home run in the second game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins.
After getting the start in left field in the matinee and going 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, Davis was on the bench to begin the nightcap but entered the lineup as part of a double switch before going yard in the seventh -- the first of three solo shots by the Mets in the inning that turned the game around. The 26-year-old is slashing .371/.452/.597 with three homers and 10 RBI in 20 games since the All-Star break, and with Jeff McNeil likely to be needed more frequently at second base in the wake of a potentially season-ending injury to Robinson Cano (hamstring), Davis should be a fixture in an outfield corner as long as he's raking.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...