Davis went 2-for-2 with a double and a solo home run in the second game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins.

After getting the start in left field in the matinee and going 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, Davis was on the bench to begin the nightcap but entered the lineup as part of a double switch before going yard in the seventh -- the first of three solo shots by the Mets in the inning that turned the game around. The 26-year-old is slashing .371/.452/.597 with three homers and 10 RBI in 20 games since the All-Star break, and with Jeff McNeil likely to be needed more frequently at second base in the wake of a potentially season-ending injury to Robinson Cano (hamstring), Davis should be a fixture in an outfield corner as long as he's raking.