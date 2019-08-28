Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.

Davis took Brandon Kintzler deep in the ninth inning to record his 16th homer of the season. He did also whiff twice, giving him multiple strikeouts in three of his past four starts. Though he still has strong overall numbers, Davis has slowed down at the plate over the past 10 games, recording just two multi-hit games and two extra-base hits in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories