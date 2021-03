Davis has gone 5-for-22 (.227) through 10 Grapefruit League games and has yet to collect an extra-base hit.

His 8:4 BB:K is impressive, but otherwise Davis hasn't quite got his swing in sync this spring. The 27-year-old is still expected to the season as the Mets' starting third baseman, but he'll need to supply something closer to his 2019 OPS of .896, rather than the tepid .760 mark he managed last year, to hang onto the job.