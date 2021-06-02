Mets manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Davis is no longer scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment within the next few days after he experienced discomfort in his sprained left hand while working out earlier this week, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Since landing on the injured list a month ago with the hand injury, Davis has now had his rehab program paused for the second time just as he was about to embark on a minor-league assignment. Rojas indicated that Davis is no longer swinging a bat due to his latest setback, so the 28-year-old will presumably need a week or longer just to ramp up again before the Mets consider sending him out on the assignment. Even if the discomfort in his hand subsides within the next few days, Davis doesn't look like he'll be on track to return from the IL until mid-June at the soonest.