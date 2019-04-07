Davis went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Davis received the start at third base Saturday and hit both home runs off Washington starter Patrick Corbin. The 29-year-old should continue to see fairly regular at-bats while Todd Frazier (oblique) and Jed Lowrie (knee) remain on the injured list.

