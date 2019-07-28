Davis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 3-0 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The 26-year-old accounted for half of the Mets offense with his two hits. Davis has multiple hits in each of his last five games where he registered at least two at-bats. He's batting .297 with 10 home runs, 28 RBI and 32 runs in 236 at-bats this season.