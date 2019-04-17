Mets' J.D. Davis: Hitting fifth Wednesday
Davis will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Phillies.
It's the fifth consecutive start for Davis, marking his longest streak of the season. The 25-year-old has earned more playing time by posting a .960 OPS through the Mets' first 17 games, but his pathway to steady action could close up quickly once Brandon Nimmo (neck) rejoins the lineup and Todd Frazier (oblique) is activated from the 10-day injured list. Both injured players could be back in the fold by the weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...