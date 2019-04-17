Davis will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Phillies.

It's the fifth consecutive start for Davis, marking his longest streak of the season. The 25-year-old has earned more playing time by posting a .960 OPS through the Mets' first 17 games, but his pathway to steady action could close up quickly once Brandon Nimmo (neck) rejoins the lineup and Todd Frazier (oblique) is activated from the 10-day injured list. Both injured players could be back in the fold by the weekend.