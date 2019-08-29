Davis went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Davis took Kyle Hendricks deep in the fifth inning, going back-to-back with Jeff McNeil. It was his 17th homer of the season and second in as many days. While he has struggled with strikeouts of late -- he's whiffed eight times in his last 23 plate appearances -- he's continued to provide plenty of power to offset the inconsistent contact. For the campaign, he's hitting .304/.367/.514 across 365 plate appearances.