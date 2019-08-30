Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Davis accounted for New York's only run of the game with a 432-foot blast to center field in the first inning. The long ball was Davis' eighth in August and marked the third straight game in which he has gone yard. The 26-year-old is slashing .303/.366/.520 with 18 homers and 47 RBI in 369 plate appearances this season.

