Mets' J.D. Davis: Jams left shoulder
Davis jammed his left shoulder Tuesday diving for a groundball in the fifth inning against the Tigers, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Davis received encouraging news following an examination by the Tigers team doctor, who found no labrum or rotator cuff damage. The 26-year-old is scheduled to have an MRI exam on his left shoulder Wednesday.
