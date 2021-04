Davis has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left hand contusion, retroactive to April 7.

Davis was hit by a pitch on his left hand Tuesday, and his X-rays were negative. However, he'll still require additional time on the shelf to fully recover. Jonathan Villar and Luis Guillorme should fill in at third base in his absence. Jose Peraza's contract was selected by the Mets in a corresponding move.