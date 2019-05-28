Davis went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

His fifth-inning shot off Clayton Kershaw actually gave the Mets a brief 3-2 lead, but the bullpen fell apart in the bottom of the sixth. Davis is slashing only .234/.269/.406 through 20 games in May with a weak 3:18 BB:K, but three of his six homers on the year have come in his last nine starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories