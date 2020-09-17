Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday as he helped the Mets to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Phillies.

Davis struck out in his first at-bat of the evening but followed that up with a double in the fourth, a two-run homer to right in the sixth, and an RBI-double off the wall in right-center in the eighth. It was the 27-year-old's first three-hit affair of the season as he led the charge for the Mets' offense during their comeback win Wednesday evening. Davis is hitting .280/.384/.441 with six home runs, 19 RBI and 25 runs scored across 191 plate appearances.