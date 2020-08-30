site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-j-d-davis-leaves-game-2-with-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' J.D. Davis: Leaves Game 2 with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis exited the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees with an apparent injury, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Davis grounded into a double play to end the sixth inning, and he left the game with a trainer right after. The nature and severity of the issue aren't yet known.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read