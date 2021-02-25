Davis worked with Mets hitting coach Chili Davis over the offseason to correct some issues in his swing, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Coach Davis felt that the 27-year-old become too "rotational" last summer, relying more on his torso than his hands to generate bat speed. The team can live with his defensive limitations now that Francisco Lindor is patrolling shortstop, so if third baseman Davis can regain the form that produced a .307/.369/.527 slash line in 2019, he will lock down the starting job at the hot corner for the Mets, as well as become a huge bargain at his current ADP.