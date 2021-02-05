Davis lost his arbitration case Friday and will make $2.1 million next season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Davis' .247/.371/.389 line last season represented a big step back from his .307/.369/.527 line from his breakout 2019 season, at least in terms of his average and slugging, though it was still quite an effective performance thanks to his ability to get on base at a high clip. Whether or not that's enough to keep him in the lineup on an everyday basis this season given his defensive limitations may depend in part on whether or not the universal designated hitter returns, but he's a good enough hitter to start most games even under traditional National League rules.