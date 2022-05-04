Davis will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

After moving past a recent foot injury, Davis has picked up three starts during the four-game series with Atlanta. For the second straight game, he'll be included in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher, as Ian Anderson toes the rubber for Atlanta in the series finale. Meanwhile, the lefty-hitting Dominic Smith is on the bench, perhaps signaling that the righty-hitting Davis could be the Mets' preferred option at DH in the wake of Robinson Cano being cast off the 40-man roster.