Davis (hand) said Sunday that he's been able to field ground balls without issue in recent days, leaving him optimistic that he'll avoid an extended stay on the 10-day injured list, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Though Davis received multiple X-rays on that returned negative after he was struck on the left hand by a pitch Tuesday, the Mets still elected to place him on the IL on Saturday to give him some time to recover from the bruise. Davis noted that while he doesn't feel affected by the injury in the field, he'll still need the swelling on his hand to subside before he's completely comfortable swinging a bat. Luis Guillorme filled in for Davis at third base in Sunday's game against the Marlins.