Davis (finger/neck) underwent an MRI that showed joint inflammation in his left hand and will receive treatment before resuming baseball activities, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old had his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse paused over the weekend due to neck stiffness, and he returned to the Mets to be evaluated after experiencing some hand soreness during a workout. Davis appeared close to returning from the injured list, but that timeline has now been pushed back while receiving treatment for the inflammation.