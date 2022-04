Manager Buck Showalter said Davis (foot) is feeling much better and could be available off the bench Friday against the Phillies, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 29-year-old had X-rays on his left foot come back negative after being hit by a pitch Wednesday, and the injury may not end up resulting in much of an absence. Davis remains out of the lineup Friday, though he'd likely be sitting regardless of the injury since righty Aaron Nola is pitching for Philadelphia.