Davis's MRI on his jammed left shoulder didn't show much inflammation or any new structural damage Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis left Tuesday's game against the Tigers after diving for a groundball, but he seems to have escaped without serious injury. The MRI did reveal a previous injury to Davis' shoulder that the Mets and Davis apparently both didn't know about, but that injury had shown no previous symptoms and doesn't appear to be a major worry. Despite the good news, it remains unclear when Davis will return to game action.