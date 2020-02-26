Mets' J.D. Davis: MRI shows no major issue
Davis's MRI on his jammed left shoulder didn't show much inflammation or any new structural damage Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Davis left Tuesday's game against the Tigers after diving for a groundball, but he seems to have escaped without serious injury. The MRI did reveal a previous injury to Davis' shoulder that the Mets and Davis apparently both didn't know about, but that injury had shown no previous symptoms and doesn't appear to be a major worry. Despite the good news, it remains unclear when Davis will return to game action.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...