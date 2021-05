Davis (hand) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old suffered a left hand sprain during Saturday's game and will be sidelined for at least one contest. According to Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, Davis doesn't believe it's a serious injury but isn't sure if a stay on the injured list will be necessary. Jonathan Villar will start at third base for the Mets in his absence Sunday.