Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Tigers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Davis started the last five of the last six contests in left field but will take a seat after going 4-for-21 in that span. Carlos Gomez starts in left field with Michael Conforto (concussion) returning from the injured list, while Todd Frazier grabs another start at third base.

