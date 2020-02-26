Davis is confident he'll be available on Opening Day after an MRI on his left shoulder revealed no serious injuries Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

A player's optimism about his own timeline is nothing new and certainly shouldn't be taken as gospel, but the Mets don't appear to be overly worried, calling the issue simply a jammed shoulder. Davis figures to factor into the mix at third base and left field this season after hitting .307/.369/.527 with 22 homers in 453 plate appearances last year.