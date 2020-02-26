Mets' J.D. Davis: Not worried about Opening Day
Davis is confident he'll be available on Opening Day after an MRI on his left shoulder revealed no serious injuries Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
A player's optimism about his own timeline is nothing new and certainly shouldn't be taken as gospel, but the Mets don't appear to be overly worried, calling the issue simply a jammed shoulder. Davis figures to factor into the mix at third base and left field this season after hitting .307/.369/.527 with 22 homers in 453 plate appearances last year.
