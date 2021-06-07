Davis continues to wear a splint on his sprained left hand and hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Though he's now spent nearly five weeks on the injured list, Davis doesn't look particularly close to returning to the New York lineup. After having a minor-league rehab assignment put on pause in late May due to neck stiffness, Davis has since overcome that injury, only for the discomfort in his left hand to resurface. Until the discomfort subsides, Davis won't be able to take part in any baseball activities, making it difficult to gauge when he might ultimately return from the IL. At this point, fantasy managers should probably view late June as a best-case scenario for when he might rejoin the Mets.