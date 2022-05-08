Davis is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Philadelphia, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Davis started three of four games in Atlanta following the release of Robinson Cano, but he finds himself on the bench for the second straight game in Sunday's matinee. He's more likely to be in the lineup for Game 2 with lefty Cristopher Sanchez on the mound for Philadelphia. Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter in Game 1 with Dominic Smith starting at first base.