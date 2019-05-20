Davis went 2-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

The line doesn't seem like much, but Davis was all that was standing between the Mets and being no-hit, as he had the team's only two knocks of the afternoon against Sandy Alcantara. The 26-year-old is slashing a solid .287/.357/.455 through 37 games and remains the primary option for manager Mickey Callaway at third base, starting six of the last nine contests, but that's likely to change once Jed Lowrie (knee) finally gets healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories