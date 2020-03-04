Mets' J.D. Davis: Optimistic for Opening Day
Davis (shoulder) took full swings during an on-field workout Wednesday and anticipates that he'll be ready for Opening Day, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Davis' jammed left shoulder has presented no apparent complications for him while swinging the past two days, with the 26-year-old telling Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that "all the range of motion is there." He's expected to take another step forward in the recovery process by taking live batting practice within the next few days, and if that goes well, he could re-enter the Mets' spring lineup next week. Barring any further setbacks, Davis should be able to get in enough at-bats in spring games to leave the Mets confident in his health heading into Opening Day.
