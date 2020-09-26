site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' J.D. Davis: Out of Game 2 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Davis went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Game 1 and will take a seat for the nightcap. Robinson Cano will serve as the designated hitter while Luis Guillorme starts at second base.
