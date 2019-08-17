Davis (calf) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets have the DH available in Kansas City, but Davis wasn't cleared to fill that spot after tweaking his right calf while running to first base Friday. It's uncertain if he will be available in any capacity. Aaron Altherr will take over in left field and bat ninth against right-hander Jakob Junis.