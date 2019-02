Davis went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored Wednesday against the Marlins.

Davis finally got things going at the plate Wednesday after collecting just one hit through his first seven at-bats. The 25-year-old doesn't have a clear role heading into the season, though injuries to Todd Frazier (oblique) and Jed Lowrie (knee) could create an opportunity for him to open the season as the Mets' starting third baseman.