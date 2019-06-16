Davis went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 8-7 win over St. Louis.

Davis received the starting nod Saturday after coming off the bench the last two games and ended up finishing a triple short of the cycle. The 26-year-old hasn't been the everyday lineup fixture that he once was with the recent emergence of Dominic Smith and the return of Jeff McNeil (hamstring), but he should still at least see somewhat regular starting chances in a utility role.