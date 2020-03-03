Davis (shoulder) has been able to hit in the batting cage the past two days in addition to taking part in other baseball-related activities, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets haven't set a target date for when Davis might be ready to rejoin the Grapefruit League lineup, but at the very least, he appears to be coming along faster than anticipated after being shut down last week with a jammed left shoulder. The next step for Davis will be proving that the shoulder creates no complications while he takes swings against live pitching in batting practice. Fortunately for the righty-throwing Davis, the shoulder injury isn't anything that impacts his ability to throw across the diamond or from the outfield.