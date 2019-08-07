Davis went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs Tuesday in the Mets' 5-0 win over the Marlins.

With 10 starts in the past 11 games and a .394/.488/.788 slash line over that stretch, Davis might have earned himself a full-time role the rest of the season even if injuries to Robinson Cano (hamstring) and Dominic Smith (foot) hadn't contributed to his spike in playing time. Davis will man left field and bat fifth Wednesday in what's already been a strong series versus Miami through the first three games.