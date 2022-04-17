Davis pinch-hit and went 1-for-1 with a RBI and a stolen base in a 5-0 win Sunday over Arizona.

Davis pinch-hit for Travis Jankowski in the sixth with lefty Oliver Perez on the mound and singled in a run to increase the Mets' lead to 2-0. He was then replaced in the field by Nick Plummer. It was the first RBI of the season for the 28-year-old, in large part because he has only started three of the first 10 games. He has only appeared as a designated hitter or pinch hitter and has yet to play the field in 2022.