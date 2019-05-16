Davis will start at third base and hit fifth Thursday against the Nationals.

Davis will be making his fourth start in five games and appears to have fended off Todd Frazier for top duties at the hot corner. The 26-year-old initially looked on track to lose out on playing time when it was expected that Jed Lowrie (knee/hamstring) would return from the injured list at some point this month, but Lowrie has since incurred a setback in his recovery that will likely keep him sidelined until at least June. Lowrie's ongoing absence should give Davis an extended shot at regular at-bats, making the latter intriguing in NL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues.