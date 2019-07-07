Davis (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis has been battling an illness over the last few days but appeared as a pinch hitter in each of the past two games. The 26-year-old apparently lost some weight as a result of the illness so it's no surprise he's been eased back into action by the Mets. Davis seems likely to be available off the bench again Sunday.