Mets' J.D. Davis: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Davis (hip) isn't starting Tuesday against the Orioles.
Davis will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he left Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with a left hip injury. Luis Guillorme will start at third base.
