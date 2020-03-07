Mets' J.D. Davis: Returning Sunday
Davis (shoulder) will start in left field Sunday against Houston, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Davis' availability for Opening Day appeared to be potentially at risk when he jammed his shoulder in late February, but he's steadily made progress in recent days and will now return to game action. With over two weeks left before the start of the regular season, he should have plenty of time to get up to speed despite the delay.
