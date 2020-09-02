Davis (hip) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, batting second and serving as the designated hitter.

Davis sat for a pair of games after getting hit in the hip by a pitch on Sunday. He's evidently now ready to hit, though he's not yet ready to take the field. It's possible he finds himself serving as the designated hitter more often going forward even when fully healthy, as new addition Todd Frazier should spent a fair amount of time at the hot corner, where he'll be playing Wednesday.