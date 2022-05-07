site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-j-d-davis-riding-pine-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' J.D. Davis: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis isn't starting Saturday against the Phillies.
Davis will get a breather after going 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two walks over the last three games. Dominic Smith will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read