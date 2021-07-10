Davis (hand) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list to start next Friday's series in Pittsburgh, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The third baseman had already been ruled out through the break, but he'll miss no more time than that, returning from a sprained left hand that has sidelined him since May 1. Manager Luis Rojas is not committing to Davis as the starting third baseman once activated, likely due to the strong play of Jonathan Villar, but he's a capable enough first baseman and outfielder that he'll continue to find ways into the Mets' lineup.