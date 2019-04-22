Davis is expected to lose at-bats with Todd Frazier returning from his oblique injury Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Davis may be playing well enough to avoid a true bench role, but he certainly won't keep up the pace which saw him start 15 of the Mets' first 21 games. He looked good when given regular playing time, hitting .273/.385/.491 with three homers and an equal number of walks and strikeouts (10).