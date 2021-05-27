Davis (hand) is expected to resume swinging over the weekend, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis sprained his left hand back on the first day of May. He appeared to be closing in on a return to action when his rehab stint was paused Sunday due to a stiff neck. During that pause, an MRI revealed joint inflammation in his left hand, so the original injury still appears to be a factor as well. Resuming swinging will be an important step forward for the third baseman, but he remains without a clear timeline to get back in game action.