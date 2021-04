Davis (hand) appears set to return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday against the Rockies, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis was hit in the hand by a pitch in just his second game of the season. He's been making progress in his recovery, however, and has done everything he needs to do except face live pitching. Assuming he gets through the next two days without setbacks, he'll be ready to return for a pair of games at Coors Field.