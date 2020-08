Davis (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

The Mets and Marlins are both facing quick turnarounds with Monday's starting at 1:10 p.m. ET, so it's not a major surprise that Davis will be on the bench after exiting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees when he was struck on the left hip by a pitch. Luis Guillorme will cover third base while Davis rests up.