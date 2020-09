Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

With little at stake in the season finale, the Mets will hold out a few regulars for maintenance purposes, as Davis will be joined on the bench by Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil. Davis struggled down the stretch with a 2-for-28 showing at the plate over his last nine games, saddling him with a .249/.370/.392 slash line for the season heading into the finale. That's a 134-point drop in OPS from his career-best 2019 campaign.