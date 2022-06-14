site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' J.D. Davis: Sitting Tuesday
Davis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Davis has started four straight games, grabbing at least one hit in all four, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench here. Nick Plummer will get the start as the designated hitter.
