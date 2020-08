Davis went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

He smacked his fourth homer of the year when he drove a Humberto Mejia fastball to center field to lead off the fourth inning. Davis isn't yet matching the pace from his breakout 2019 but he's still been a steady presence in the heart of the Mets' order, slashing .269/.418/.423 with two homers and six RBI through 15 games in August.