Davis went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.

Davis' second-inning blast was the only damage the Mets could create off Braves' starter Julio Teheran. He entered 2019 with five homers in 165 MLB at-bats but already has three in 35 at-bats this season.

